Vunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fears

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Saracens say Mako Vunipola has not displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and will be available to face Leicester this weekend.

The prop, having flown back from Tonga via Hong Kong, was ruled out of England’s Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday and was understood to be in self-isolation as a precaution due to coronavirus fears.

However, Saracens released a statement today which said of Vunipola and his brother and team-mate Billy, who also made the trip: “Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff.

“The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.”

The statement added: “Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

“Saracens will continue to follow the Public Health England and World Health Organisation regulations surrounding coronavirus and the medical staff will be closely monitoring Billy and Mako on a regular basis.”

