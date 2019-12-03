News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Van Graan: 'The most important thing is Tyler himself as a man after rugby'

Van Graan: 'The most important thing is Tyler himself as a man after rugby'
By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 01:46 PM

Johann van Graan understands the task in front of his Munster team when Saracens come calling to Thomond Park this Saturday but he is relishing the challenge of a Heineken Champions Cup pool clash against a Test-quality side.

Munster have fallen to the English Premiership and European champions in two of the last three Champions Cup semi-finals and though Saracens are under a cloud following their domestic league points deduction for salary cap breaches, they could potentially arrive in Limerick with a squad containing 17 players who featured at the World Cup, nine of whom played in last month’s final between England and South Africa.

“I enjoy the pressure, it’s why you’re in the game for weeks like this,” van Graan said today.

“It’s a different challenge every week.

It’s really like Test-match rugby, like the series games I used to have with the national teams so I’m really enjoying it.

The former South Africa assistant coach is a big admirer of the Saracens set-up and added: “Every area is a key area for them. There is a lot of continuity, line-out threats from (Maro) Itoje, George Kruis. Ball-carriers and scrum.

“They have a good kicking game off nine and 10. They really suffocate you and force mistakes. They are really good straight after half-time. They were 12-9 ahead last season (In Coventry) but kept the ball for so many phases, 21 or 22, after the restart and scored a try.

“They’ve built an impressive squad with a great coaching squad and that’s why they’re European champions.”

The Munster head coach insisted his players will be able to handle the size and power that Saracens could bring this weekend but warned that Mark McCall’s entire squad possessed those attributes.

“Physicality is never a problem for Munster teams but Saracens bring 23 players who have physicality. Last season they brought on Vincent Koch, a World Cup winner, Will Skelton and Schalk Burger.”

Munster still have fitness issues at fly-half and loosehead prop with playmakers Joey Carbery (ankle) and Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) sidelined as well as front-rowers Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle).

“Joey has started a bit of running but he hasn’t trained with the team yet,” van Graan said. “The ankle is improving but we’ll take it by the week and hopefully by the end of the month, we’ll have him back.

“Tyler had some stiffness two weeks ago and after further investigation there is a new injury but with his history (of serious neck injuries) we will treat it conservatively and give him all the time he needs.

“The most important thing is Tyler himself as a man after rugby and hopefully he can get on the field pretty soon.

“Jeremy will not have surgery so in that sense he has had a good week but it will be a few weeks yet for him. Dave Kilcoyne is itching to get running as he hasn’t been involved since the World Cup but it is a bit off for both players.”

READ MORE

Former CEO urges FAI to consider selling stake in Aviva Stadium

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

More on this topic

Munster more potent with Larkham and Rowntree, says Mark McCallMunster more potent with Larkham and Rowntree, says Mark McCall

Bleyendaal ruled out for Saracens games as Carbery 'progressing well'Bleyendaal ruled out for Saracens games as Carbery 'progressing well'

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads

rugbyMunsterHeineken Champions CupTOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

Howe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concernsHowe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concerns

Michael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairmanMichael Duignan will continue in RTÉ role if elected Offaly chairman


Lifestyle

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »