Van Graan rings the changes as Munster eye Ravenhill revenge

Munster succeeded without their frontline stars in November and they begin the festive period needing their second string to take another step forward in Belfast tonight for the first of three tough interprovincial derbies.

Following two arduously physical games against European pool rivals Castres, head coach Johann Van Graan has made 13 changes to the side which was beaten 13-12 in France on Saturday as the province returns to Guinness PRO14 action at Ravenhill this evening.

Just full-back Mike Haley and outside centre Sammy Arnold are retained from the bruising arm-wrestle at Stade Pierre-Fabre and, along with a number of key players returning from injury, they will be expected to steer an inexperienced squad through a potentially difficult night against an Ulster side with fewer absentees and plenty of momentum in its sails following back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup wins over Scarlets.

It is not a new situation for Munster having been without the likes of skipper Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Niall Scannell, and Joey Carbery last month and still compiling PRO14 away wins over the Cheetahs at altitude in South Africa and then Zebre in Italy.

But this is an altogether more taxing assignment against a resurgent Ulster outfit finding their feet once again under the stewardship of Dan McFarland.

There is also additional spice, not just given the interprovincial rivalry but the outcome of last season’s visit north on New Year’s Day, when Munster ripped into a dispirited home side to take a 17-0 half-time lead, then lost Fineen Wycherley to a yellow card and Arnold to a red, and lost 24-17 to kick off 2018 with a whimper.

Ulster then went down to Limerick last April and came away with a 24-24 draw but their return to this Thomond Park this season on September 29 produced a 64-7 thumping for McFarland’s second string and there will be an appetite for the home side to redress the balance tonight.

Van Graan is under no illusions that this game is anything but a relief following the high-pressure stakes being played for in Europe.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a nice change,” the Munster boss said of the switch in competitions back to the PRO14.

“Ulster are a team who are playing really good rugby at the moment. We knew from the start of this block, we are playing quality opposition every week. First, it’s Ulster and if you look at them in the last few weeks, they are playing quality rugby, they are playing at home and they are very strong there.

“They have thumped quite a few teams up there in the last few weeks so it will be a really big challenge for us. The intensity is certainly not going to drop.

“The challenge for all teams, specifically in Ireland, with two Europes either side of three interpros, managing the squad to have enough legs left when we play Gloucester in round five (on January 11) is really important.

These derbies are important, this year we have two away and only one at home and having the champions coming here is very important.

The champions, of course, are double-winning Leinster, who will visit Limerick on December 29 when both teams are expected to be back to approaching full-strength after a weekend off following an Ireland mini-training camp earlier this week.

Munster had 16 players called up for that by Joe Schmidt, a sure sign of some positivity and progress in the southern province but tonight’s game will provide another benchmark as to the strength in depth at Van Graan’s disposal.

South African centre Jaco Taute (below) captains Munster for the first time as the head coach welcomes back much-needed reinforcements in the shape of lock Jean Kleyn after seven weeks out with a thumb injury, and fit-again flanker Tommy O’Donnell, who was named as a replacement after eight weeks on the sidelines.

In contrast to wholesale changes by the visitors, Ulster make just three as they bid to leapfrog conference rivals Scarlets into second place behind runaway leaders Leinster.

Rob Herring takes over the captaincy and number two jersey at hooker from Rory Best, who drops to the bench while in the second row, former Munster player and Cork native Ian Nagle is poised for his first start since joining on loan from Leinster.

The other change comes on the wing where academy player Robert Baloucoune comes into the back three alongside Louis Ludik and Henry Speight.

It will be a tall order for Munster to contain this Ulster side but a victory is vital, not just for their play-off hopes but for kickstarting momentum once more after Saturday’s first loss since the October 6 at Leinster.

Last New Year’s Day defeat, though, does not bode well.

“We played pretty well last year in the first half and they played really well in the second half,” Van Graan said of that Belfast loss.

“We conceded a yellow card for the team on a team warning and then, unfortunately, Sammy slipped up there on (then fly-half Christian) Lealifano so we’re down to 13 men at that stage. In terms of the atmosphere, it was pretty special… on New Year’s Day.

“You know, that’s why you want to be involved, for games like that. Munster versus Ulster, the three times I have been involved were big battles. There was that one (New Year’s), the draw we had last season and obviously, we played pretty well the last time we played at Thomond Park.

“I don’t expect anything different than a huge battle.”