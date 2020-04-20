Van Graan kept busy co-ordinating Munster squad from his living room

Johann van Graan says Munster players are working at home in three-week blocks as part of their remote training programme.

The players have been getting a down week between each block of training, with the second three-week block resuming today.

The programmes have been tailored to work on each player’s individual areas to work-on, while injured players have been making the most of the time off to rehab injuries.

Jean Kleyn (neck) and Rhys Marshall (knee) have both reached a stage where they’re ready to return to full training, switching to the squad training programme this week.

Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Brian Scott (foot) and Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) continue to rehab their longer-term injuries.

“It’s been a busy time, co-ordinating our players and management team from the living room, while balancing it with your family,” said Van Graan in a squad update.

“In terms of what the players are doing, they trained from home for the first three weeks before getting some downtime last week.

“They resumed training this morning and will train from home for the next three weeks before another down week.

“In terms of the future, we will continue following the government guidelines. It’s important that we look after all of our people, not only Munster Rugby but all of our community.

“From a personal point of view, it’s been great to spend some time at home. In my 17 years in professional rugby, this is the longest time I have spent at home so it’s been great to spend some extra time with my family.

“We’re going to do everything we can to come out of this experience better and make sure we grow and learn, not only as a team but as individuals.

“We can’t wait to get back onto the training pitch and to celebrate what rugby is about, specifically that community aspect and playing in front of our supporters.”