Vakatawa returns to France XV for Wales clash

Centre Virimi Vakatawa will return from injury when France tackle Guinness Six Nations opponents Wales on Saturday.

Vakatawa missed the victory over Italy 11 days ago, but he will line up alongside Arthur Vincent in midfield at the Principality Stadium.

Gael Fickou moves to the wing, where he replaces the injured Vincent Rattez.

France are otherwise unchanged, although switches on the bench see opportunities for prop Jean-Baptiste Gros and flanker Dylan Cretin. Jefferson Poirot and Cameron Woki drop out.

France are currently top of the championship following two wins, but their last victory over Wales in Cardiff came 10 years ago.

Team: A Bouthier (Montpellier); T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), F Cros (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: C Chat (Racing 92), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Bamba (Lyon), R Taofifenua (Toulon), D Cretin (Lyon), B Serin (Toulon), M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), T Ramos (Toulouse).

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts