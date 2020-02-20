News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vakatawa returns to France XV for Wales clash

By Press Association
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Centre Virimi Vakatawa will return from injury when France tackle Guinness Six Nations opponents Wales on Saturday.

Vakatawa missed the victory over Italy 11 days ago, but he will line up alongside Arthur Vincent in midfield at the Principality Stadium.

Gael Fickou moves to the wing, where he replaces the injured Vincent Rattez.

France are otherwise unchanged, although switches on the bench see opportunities for prop Jean-Baptiste Gros and flanker Dylan Cretin. Jefferson Poirot and Cameron Woki drop out.

France are currently top of the championship following two wins, but their last victory over Wales in Cardiff came 10 years ago.

Team: A Bouthier (Montpellier); T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), F Cros (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: C Chat (Racing 92), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Bamba (Lyon), R Taofifenua (Toulon), D Cretin (Lyon), B Serin (Toulon), M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), T Ramos (Toulouse).

