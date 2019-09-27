Uruguay’s giant-killing against Fiji has Ireland wary of complacency, says James Ryan

James Ryan loved watching Uruguay’s giant-killing act against Fiji at the World Cup this week, but insists Ireland will not be complacent when they face underdog hosts Japan.

Uruguay staged the surprise of the opening week of the tournament when they defeated the Pacific Islanders 30-27 in Kamaishi on Wednesday, Fiji missing a late penalty to draw the Pool D game.

“It was a really good game, wasn’t it?” the Ireland lock said yesterday as he was named in the second row once again alongside Iain Henderson.

“I thought Uruguay’s ruck was class, they were getting rid of the threats very efficiently, so it was a good win for the sport.”

While neutral rugby supporters around the world will be willing on Japan to turn the tables on Ireland in Shizuoka tomorrow, just as they did to South Africa in 2015, Ryan has no intention of becoming a World Cup footnote like the Fijians.

“Well I don’t think — I hope, anyway — that we’re not complacent. I don’t think you can be with a team like Japan who have probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the moment, playing in Shizuoka in front of 50-odd thousand at home.

“I don’t think we’re under any illusions, they’re going to be pumped for this game.”

Ryan was similarly pumped when Ireland opened their World Cup account with a comprehensive 27-3 win over Pool A rivals Scotland in front of a huge Irish contingent in Yokohama last Sunday. He is expecting a different atmosphere tomorrow against the host nation at Shizuoka’s Stadium Ecopa.

“The atmosphere was class. Last week coming onto the pitch, it had a different feel to a Six Nations game, all right.

“So, I can’t imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like this week with Japan in Shizuoka.

“We’ve just got to bring the best version of ourselves again. We know how big of a challenge it’s going to be. If we can back our fitness and back our defence, then hopefully it will be enough.”

It is still worth a reminder that Ryan made his World Cup debut last Sunday, the 23-year-old having made his Test debut only two summers ago against the United States. Leinster veteran Cian Healy praised his provincial team-mate’s try-scoring performance against Scotland this week and said Ryan’s potential had no ceiling, while crediting his second-row with becoming a more vocal presence in the Ireland camp.

Ryan agreed, saying: “I probably feel a bit more confident than I did this time last year.

“Not in a massive way, but maybe the longer you spend in an environment, the more comfortable you feel in your shoes.”