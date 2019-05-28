NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Uncapped Glasgow duo make Scotland World Cup training squad

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Uncapped Glasgow pair Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn have bagged the final two places in Scotland's World Cup training squad.

Head coach Gregor Townsend kept two places aside when he named a 42-man squad three weeks ago and lock Cummings and centre Steyn have forced their way in after a strong finish to the season, which culminated in a narrow Guinness PRO14 final defeat by Leinster on Saturday.

Townsend said: "Scott has played very well in some crucial games for Glasgow and has really taken his game to the opposition. He was impressive in his ball carrying, defence and his all-round work-rate on Saturday against Leinster and we look forward to working with him and the other four second-rows in our squad."

He added: "Kyle has made an excellent impact since his debut for Glasgow earlier this season and has displayed strong defensive capabilities as well as a providing go-forward for his team when carrying ball."

- Press Association

