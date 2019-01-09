Ultan Dillane extends contract with Connacht

Ireland international Ultan Dillane has committed his future to Connacht and signed a two-year extension to his contract.

The deal will see him remain at the Sportground until the end of 2020/21.

Commenting on the signing of the deal, Dillane said he was "really excited" about the years ahead.

"I am proud of the fact that I have come through the academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level.

"There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said they are delighted that Dillane will remain with the province.

He said: "Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side.

"He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”