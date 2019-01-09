NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ultan Dillane extends contract with Connacht

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 04:14 PM
By Greg Murphy

Ireland international Ultan Dillane has committed his future to Connacht and signed a two-year extension to his contract.

The deal will see him remain at the Sportground until the end of 2020/21.

Commenting on the signing of the deal, Dillane said he was "really excited" about the years ahead.

"I am proud of the fact that I have come through the academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level.

"There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said they are delighted that Dillane will remain with the province.

He said: "Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side.

"He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”


Related Articles

Andy Friend: Connacht provides opportunity for young stars

Mean Munster held bragging rights over Connacht during worst winds

2003 protest a key moment for Connacht to break new ground

Bundee Aki a doubt for Munster visit

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Pochettino hits out at use of VAR after Spurs’ win over Chelsea

Burton’s fighting spirit can count for a lot against Man City – Nigel Clough

Kane penalty gives Spurs semi-final advantage – with a little help from VAR


Lifestyle

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart hope 'The Upside' kick-starts a debate about inclusion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »