News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ulster’s Will Addison handed four-week ban

Ulster’s Will Addison handed four-week ban
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:22 PM

Ulster will be without Will Addison for their back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup games with Harlequins.

The full-back has been suspended for four weeks following a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak during Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup match with Clermont.

He was cited – despite being cleared by referee JP Doyle after consulting the TMO at the time – and at a disciplinary hearing in London learned his fate.

Addison will also miss Ulster's Pro 14 derby with Leinster and this Friday's visit of the Scarlets.

A statement from tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby read: “The committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Addison had made reckless contact with Jedrasiak’s head in attempting the tackle.

“And as dangerous tackles of this nature carry a mandatory mid-range sanction according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.”

Both Addison and the EPCR have the right to appeal the decision, while Scarlets lock Tevita Ratuva has also received a suspension.

The forward was sent off for striking Toulon’s Mamuka Gorgodze with his shoulder during the club’s Challenge Cup clash and an independent disciplinary committee upheld the red card decision and decided the offence warranted a six-week ban.

But because “there were no aggravating factors, and due to the player’s guilty plea, clear disciplinary record and timely expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a three-week suspension”.

More on this topic

Iain Henderson: Kingspan must be a fortress againIain Henderson: Kingspan must be a fortress again

'No-brainer' for Billy Burns as out-half signs contract extension with Ulster'No-brainer' for Billy Burns as out-half signs contract extension with Ulster

McCloskey wants Ulster to learn and develop from near missesMcCloskey wants Ulster to learn and develop from near misses

Lyttle ready to fight for his place on Ulster wingLyttle ready to fight for his place on Ulster wing

TOPIC: Ulster Rugby

More in this Section

Whoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight reinWhoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight rein

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »