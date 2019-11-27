Ulster’s Will Addison handed four-week ban

Ulster will be without Will Addison for their back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup games with Harlequins.

The full-back has been suspended for four weeks following a tackle on Paul Jedrasiak during Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup match with Clermont.

He was cited – despite being cleared by referee JP Doyle after consulting the TMO at the time – and at a disciplinary hearing in London learned his fate.

Addison will also miss Ulster's Pro 14 derby with Leinster and this Friday's visit of the Scarlets.

A statement from tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby read: “The committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Addison had made reckless contact with Jedrasiak’s head in attempting the tackle.

“And as dangerous tackles of this nature carry a mandatory mid-range sanction according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.”

Both Addison and the EPCR have the right to appeal the decision, while Scarlets lock Tevita Ratuva has also received a suspension.

The forward was sent off for striking Toulon’s Mamuka Gorgodze with his shoulder during the club’s Challenge Cup clash and an independent disciplinary committee upheld the red card decision and decided the offence warranted a six-week ban.

But because “there were no aggravating factors, and due to the player’s guilty plea, clear disciplinary record and timely expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a three-week suspension”.