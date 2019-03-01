Ulster’s Peter Nelson relieved to be over injury nightmare

It is little surprise to hear Ulster’s Peter Nelson admitting he is really enjoying his rugby.

Three seasons ago he suffered a horrific ankle injury which sidelined him for 14 months.

Slowly but surely he has worked himself back to form and has had five starts in this campaign with none more impressive than the last two outings in the victories over the Ospreys and Zebre.

Against the Welsh side starting at full-back, his all-round play in attack and defence saw Ulster win 8-0, while last Saturday while wearing the number 10 jersey, he showed aplomb in controlling a game he really enjoyed.

“It was a good game for a 10 to be involved in,” said the Dungannon-born utility back.

“Our forwards laid a pretty good platform, our maul was going well and got me front foot ball for the whole game.”

But he knows it will be a different task away to the Dragons in the Guinness PRO14 on Sunday.

“Rodney Parade is a tough place, I’ve been there a few times. They’re coming off a big defeat last weekend so they’ll be up for it. But I’m happy to be out there and happy to be getting a bit of game time.

“I’ve had a good run, the is body’s feeling good and I’ve been involved quite a bit. I want to play as much as I can and the more you play, the more opportunities you get and the more comfortable you feel out there.

“I was out for a long time and when I came back and I vowed to enjoy every minute of it.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment.”