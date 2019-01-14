Ulster wings sprinkle stardust on collective spirit

Ulster 26 - 22 Racing

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland paid tribute to Jacob Stockdale’s “stardust” after the Ireland winger collected a couple of sumptuous tries in the defeat of highly-fancied Pool 4 leaders Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Exactly 20 years ago to the day, Ulster defeated Stade Francais on the same patch, with David Humphreys scoring his wonder try. Humphreys, along with most of the successful 1999 European Cup side, was in attendance as he cast eyes on Stockdale’s stupendous execution in the 47th minute to push Ulster out to an important 23-10 advantage.

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster, centre, celebrates with teammates and subs after scoring his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 5 match between Ulster and Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Co. Antrim. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Stockdale missed a great opportunity to grab a hat-trick when soon after. A delightful crossfield kick by Billy Burns had the Racing defence backpedalling into the left-hand corner. Then, when winger Simon Zebo appeared to twist awkwardly and pull up, a try looked a certainty. However, the Ulster winger slipped on the greasy surface and the ball ran dead.

“I’ll get the 21mm (studs) in next week, so that I don’t slip! That’s rugby, sometimes the ball bounces for you, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Stockdale, who did get the bounce for his second try.

The brace brought Stockdale’s tally to six tries in this season’s Champions Cup, and he is the only player to have scored in every round. However, he was full of praise for the other young Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune who scored eight minutes into his European debut.

Rob is an incredible athlete and he has been pushing us a lot in training. For him to get an opportunity like that is massive. They are the games you want to be playing in and he took his try really well.

There was drama from the start when Ireland scrum-half John Cooney was forced to pull out before kick-off with as back spasm. That will make him doubtful for next week’s all-important trip to face Leicester at Welford Road where Ulster most probably need to win.

Stand-in David Shanahan had a dream game. He bossed the pack around, was quick to the breakdown, and presented a great service for Burns to dictate the action. Burns himself did well to last as long as he did after picking up a leg injury in the first half, and is another doubt for next week.

But it would be hard to pick out individuals. It was a squad effort. Take 20-year-old pint-sized replacement fly-half Michael Lowry, who came off the bench in the 64th minute and soon put his life on the line when he dumped Racing’s giant lock Leone Nakarawa with a shuddering tackle when it was a one-point game.

Stockdale is now looking to qualify for the last eight.: “I haven’t played knockout rugby with Ulster before and that’s obviously something I want to tick off. It’s a massive aspiration for me.”

Best, a bloodied skipper at the end after receiving six stitches above the right eye just before half-time, thought the atmosphere was just what the team needed:“It was a good atmosphere for us, no doubt, and we knew we needed everything we could get. They’re a quality side and the so-called 16th man gives you a bit of a lift. It’s one of the great things about here.”

But we knew we had to play well as a team to rely heavily on our collective to beat some of their individual talent,” said Best, no doubt thinking about Racing centre Virimi Vakatawa who gave a brilliant basketball-like display reminiscence of that great Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.

“Within that group each individual has to do their job and I thought to a man everyone stood up. Even the bench coming on around 65-70 minutes, they came in and lifted the boys who started to tire a bit.

“But as a team it’s something we’re definitely trying to take steps forward. You’ve got to enjoy these wins and enjoy these days knowing we’re in a really strong position to go to Leicester and get something to go through.”

ULSTER: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (Lowry 64), D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan (Warwick 64), R Best capt (Herring 64), M Moore (Kane 64); A O’Connor (Nagle 64), K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

RACING 92: B Dulin; S Zebo (Klemenczak HT), V Vakatawa, H Chavancy, J Imhoff; F Russell (Volavola 64), M Machenaud (T Ibaren 62 (Machenaud 80)); G Gogichashvili (V Kakovin 63), D Szarzewski capt (Baubigny 70), B Tameifuna (Colombe 55), B Le Roux, L Nakarawa, W Lauret (Sanconnie 71), B Chouzenoux (Palu 64), A Claassen.

Referee: M Carley (RFU)/(A Jackson, HT)