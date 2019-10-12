Ulster score five first-half tries to brush aside winless Southern Kings

Ulster left Southern Kings still looking for their first win in the Guinness PRO14 this season after running out convincing 42-17 winners at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Irish side ran in five tries in the opening 31 minutes to effectively put the game to bed, although Tertius Kruger and Aston Fortuin responded for the hosts.

John Cooney’s brace for Ulster sandwiched efforts from Luke Marshall, Rob Herring and Matt Faddes, with Sean Reidy crossing in the second half.

Cooney also kicked all six conversions, with Demetri Catrakilis adding a penalty and a conversion for the South Africans.