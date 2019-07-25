Ulster name captain for 2019/2020 season

Iain Henderson has been named Ulster Rugby captain for the upcoming season.

Henderson, 27, is currently in the Ireland training squad ahead of this autumn's World Cup in Japan and gets the nod after the retirement of Rory Best who will hang up his boots after the World Cup.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be appointed as club captain," the 44-times capped Ireland international said.

"I had a good chat with Dan (McFarland) and I think we’re closely aligned in terms of how we see Ulster moving forward.

I’ve got massive boots to fill with Rory (Best) outgoing, but it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.

Head coach Dan McFarland says that the second row forward is an inspiration to those around him.

“Iain has a deep love for his province. He understands exactly what it means to wear the Ulster jersey and this rubs off on those around him.

As a leader, he has demonstrated his ability to command respect through his professionalism and talismanic play.

“Asking Iain to be captain was not a difficult decision and because he is surrounded by a squad of good men, I know that he will flourish.”