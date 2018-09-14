Ulster make three changes for Kings clash

Home»Sport

The Ulster coaching team have named their matchday squad for the PRO14 encounter against Southern Kings at 1.15pm (Irish Time) on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

There are three changes to the starting team as Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Sean Reidy are all recalled to the starting pack, while the backline remains in situ for the third consecutive game.

O’Toole has recovered from a concussion suffered against Scarlets in the first game of the season and takes his place in the front row alongside Andy Warwick and skipper Rob Herring.

O’Connor joins Kieran Treadwell in the engine room, with Reidy, Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney selected in the back row.

John Cooney and Billy Burns continue in the half back positions, while Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave are again paired in midfield.

Craig Gilroy, who became Ulster’s record try-scorer in PRO14 Rugby last weekend, is named on the right wing and Henry Speight is on the opposite flank.

Will Addison, who made 28 carries in last week’s win over Edinburgh, a historical record for an Ulster player, will line out at fullback.

Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan and Wiehahn Herbst will provide front row cover, with Jean Deysel and Matthew Rea listed as the other forward replacements.

The trio of David Shanahan, Angus Curtis and Angus Kernohan, who have been on bench duty for the opening two rounds, will again provide cover for the backs.

Ulster v Southern Kings:

W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring (captain), T O’Toole, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O'Sullivan, W Herbst, J Deysel, M Rea, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

Southern Kings v Ulster:

Michael Botha, Yaw Penxe, Harlon Klassen, Berton Klassen, Bjorn Basson, Masixole Banda, Godlen Masimla, Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (C), Luvuyo Pupuma, Schalk Oelofse, John-Charles Astle, Stephan De Wit, Martinus Burger, Andisa Ntsila

Replacements:

Alandre Van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, Justin Forwood, Bobby De Wee, Ruaan Lerm, Rudi van Rooyen, Martin Du Toit, Ntabeni Dukisa


