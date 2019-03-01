Ulster make three changes for Dragons as Reidy set for landmark cap

Ulster have made three changes for the clash with Dragons on Sunday with two Irish internationals returning to the squad.

Back-row Jordi Murphy and scrum-half John Cooney are back in the team having been released from international duty while out-half Billy Burns has also returned to start.

Joining Murphy in the back-row will be Sean Reidy who is set to earn his 100th cap for the province.

Reidy made his debut against the same opposition in 2014.

Reidy and Murphy will join Nick Timoney in back-row with captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell in the second-row.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore will pack down in the front-row.

READ MORE: Rory Scannell set for 100th cap as Munster team named for Scarlets

Out the backs, Louis Ludik starts at 15 with Robert Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle on the wings. In the centre Darren Cave partners Stuart McCloskey.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade is on Sunday at 3pm.

Ulster: Louis Ludik; Robert Baloucoune, Darren Cave, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt), Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Ian Nagle, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, James Hume, Peter Nelson.