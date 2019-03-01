NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ulster make three changes for Dragons as Reidy set for landmark cap

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 12:22 PM
By Steve Neville

Ulster have made three changes for the clash with Dragons on Sunday with two Irish internationals returning to the squad.

Back-row Jordi Murphy and scrum-half John Cooney are back in the team having been released from international duty while out-half Billy Burns has also returned to start.

Joining Murphy in the back-row will be Sean Reidy who is set to earn his 100th cap for the province.

Reidy made his debut against the same opposition in 2014.

Reidy and Murphy will join Nick Timoney in back-row with captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell in the second-row.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore will pack down in the front-row.

READ MORE: Rory Scannell set for 100th cap as Munster team named for Scarlets

Out the backs, Louis Ludik starts at 15 with Robert Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle on the wings. In the centre Darren Cave partners Stuart McCloskey.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade is on Sunday at 3pm.

Ulster: Louis Ludik; Robert Baloucoune, Darren Cave, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt), Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Ian Nagle, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, James Hume, Peter Nelson.

More on this topic

Ulster Bank aims to cut soured loans by further sale

Construction activity hit a four-month high in December

RBS says problems with online and mobile banking have been fixed

Ulster Bank €1.4bn home loans sale sparks row


KEYWORDS

Sean ReidyUlsterRugbySport

More in this Section

Morgan lauds Rashid’s courage after match-winning over against West Indies

Barca boss Valverde wants ‘well rounded’ performance against rivals Real Madrid

Roy Keane voted Ireland's greatest footballer of all time

Hamilton recovers from spin as Leclerc sets the pace


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

From Sydney to the Louvre: How Irish engineer Peter Rice built an incredible legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »