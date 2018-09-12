Home»Sport

Ulster head off for 10-day South African tour

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 03:30 AM

By Rod Nawn

Ulster head for South Africa today for a ten-day stay during which the Guinness PRO14 tests against the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs could further the province’s challenge in Conference B.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

Head coach Dan McFarland has apparently taken to his role with a combination of relish and remarkable calm, especially having seen his side produce two successive last-minute wins against the Scarlets and Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium.

He travels for Sunday’s first match with the Kings without several big names, notably flankers Jordi Murphy and Chris Henry, while Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Marty Moore are amongst a clutch of familiar injured absentees.

But Jean Deysel is available again and could renew a potentially barnstorming partnership with the fully-restored Marcell Coetzee.

We’re bringing 30 players for the two games, and we’re confident that we have a high-calibre squad prepared for two South African sides improving all the time,” said McFarland.

“Or first focus is on the Kings, and we know already that they have pace in every area of the team, and that there’s a physicality we have to match. Last year the game was loose and suited them, we have learned from that and I know that we have the fitness levels to cope – and the players to take advantage and keep our little ‘run’ going.”

He’s seen the boot of scrum-half John Cooney clinch two important wins in a week, and McFarland expects kicking to be an important part of his team’s strategy on Sunday.

It’s not just John, who’s been superb, but there are others who we’ll ask to get us position and to exert pressure on the Kings.

McFarland explained that he finds himself taking a broader view of situations on the pitch during training and in matches.

“As a forwards coach I had a specific brief, ‘feeding’ into the head coach’s decision-making, and now I have to look at the bigger picture, measuring the momentum and the flow of each contest. Obviously I have a plan each matchday, but the situation in a game might change and that is one of the reasons, perhaps, I haven’t over-used our replacements.

“If key guys are doing an important job and we need them out there that’s what we do, we adapt when we have to, not for its own sake,” said the amiable Englishman who’s officially been at the helm for just three weeks after the protracted impasse with the Scottish Rugby Union over his release from Scotland duties.


KEYWORDS

Dan McFarlandUlsterPRO14

Related Articles

Jordi Murphy ruled out for Ulster with ankle ligament damage

Jordi Murphy to bring firepower for Ulster PRO14 debut

Billy Burns aims to click with John Cooney

Ireland international Jordi Murphy set for Ulster bow

More in this Section

Martin O’Neill says Roy Keane ready to ‘reconcile’ with Harry Arter after row

Tape won’t affect Ward’s future Ireland international career, insists O’Neill

Joey Carbery: ‘I wanted to play more and get out of Johnny’s shadow’

Stuart Lancaster: I go hard on them because it’s about winning


Today's Stories

Kerry must adjust to life after Superman figure Donaghy

Donaghy, a giant amongst men

Blazer the obvious choice but trip is a slight worry

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »