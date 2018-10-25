Home»Sport

Ulster hand debut to Robert Baloucoune for Dragons visit

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 02:25 PM

Robert Baloucoune will make his senior Ulster debut on Friday night after being named on the wing for the Guinness PRO14 game against Dragons in Belfast.

Robert Baloucoune

The province have named their side for the round seven clash as they look for a fourth win and to improve on their fifth place in Conference B. The Dragons are below Ulster in sixth.

Australia international Henry Speight has recovered from a knee injury he picked up against the Cheetahs in September and will join Baloucoune and Lowry in the back three.

Will Addison, who earned his first international call-up this week, will partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield, while Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips will combine in the half-back positions.

Rob Herring, who also sustained a toe injury against the Cheetahs, has returned to the squad and will provide backup for Rory Best at hooker. Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Greg Jones, who could feature for the first time since January, are the other forward replacements.


