Ulster duo to play at Ravenhill for the last time tomorrow

Two of Ulster's favourite sons will play at Ravenhill for the last time on Saturday.

The northern province take on Connacht tomorrow with Rory Best and Darren Cave looking to exit on a high with a spot in the PRO14 semi-finals up for grabs.

The duo have made a combined total of 446 appearances for Ulster to date and will be looking for end their careers with silverware before retiring from club rugby at the end of the current season.

Best has returned from injury and will captain the side from his role at hooker. He will be joined in the front row by Ross Kane and Eric O’Sullivan, while Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell are in the second row. A loose forward combination of Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee has been selected.

In the backs, academy players Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune will line out in the back three alongside Rob Lyttle.

Cave will start the quarter-final on the bench but will be expected to play a part in this clash.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rory Best (captain), Ross Kane, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler.