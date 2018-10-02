Home»Sport

Ulster centre Darren Cave out for eight weeks with fractured thumb

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 04:55 PM

Ulster have been hit with a significant injury blow ahead of their Champions Cup campaign.

Centre Darren Cave suffered a fractured thumb in Saturday's thrashing at the hands of Munster, and is expected to miss the next eight weeks.

If all goes to plan, it means Cave would be out until December's back-to-back Champions Cup pool games with the Scarlets.

Iain Henderson is unlikely to face Connacht on Friday having suffered a concussion at Thomond Park last weekend.

But in better news for the province, Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Sean Reidy have all recovered from their respective injuries and will be available for selection on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sexton appears unlikely to start Leinster's Pro 14 meeting with Munster on Saturday.

The out-half skipped yesterday's training session, having started each of Leinster's last three games.

Ross Byrne would be the man to wear the number 10 jersey in Sexton's absence, with Leinster having one eye on their Champions Cup opener with Wasps in the next couple of weeks.

Digital Desk


