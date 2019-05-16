NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ulster boosted by return of Jacob Stockdale for Pro14 semi-final

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Ulster's chances of reaching the Guinness Pro14 final have been boosted by the return to fitness of Jacob Stockdale.

The Ireland international has shaken off a hamstring injury to start at full-back at Glasgow tomorrow in what will be his first game since April.

Louis Ludik is also fit to start on the wing with Rory Best skippering the side from hooker.

Flanker Nick Timoney wins his 50th cap while Darren Cave will join Andrew Trimble as the northern province's highest appearance maker if brought off the bench.

Man City ‘disappointed, but regrettably not surprised’ at UEFA FFP investigation

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O担ullivan

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O探oole

19. Alan O辰onnor

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Darren Cave.

