Ulster boosted by return of Jacob Stockdale for Pro14 semi-final

Ulster's chances of reaching the Guinness Pro14 final have been boosted by the return to fitness of Jacob Stockdale.
The Ireland international has shaken off a hamstring injury to start at full-back at Glasgow tomorrow in what will be his first game since April.
Louis Ludik is also fit to start on the wing with Rory Best skippering the side from hooker.
Flanker Nick Timoney wins his 50th cap while Darren Cave will join Andrew Trimble as the northern province's highest appearance maker if brought off the bench.
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O担ullivan
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O探oole
19. Alan O辰onnor
20. Sean Reidy
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Darren Cave.