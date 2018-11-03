Home»Sport

Ulster beat Benetton to go second in Pro14 Conference B

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 06:40 PM

Ulster secured an impressive victory on the road in the Guinness PRO14 as they won 15-10 at Benetton.

Defence was at the heart of Ulster's win as they came back from 7-0 to go second in Conference B.

Pic: INPHO/Elena Barbini

Benettonled three minutes in, Hame Faiva going over and Tommaso Allan tagging the conversion.

Billy Burns landed a long-range penalty to keep Ulster in touch, with Sean Reidy then powering in after the break.

Burns missed the goal but Rob Herring scored a second try and Burns was faultless at the second time of asking. Michele Lamaro was in the sin bin for the hosts at the time and it proved costly.

Allan slotted a penalty but it was not enough to spark a comeback as Dan McFarland's men held on.

PA


