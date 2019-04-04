NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash

Luke Marshall scores against Leinster.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:11 PM

Ulster have announced their starting XV to take on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday.

Luke Marshall will make his first start since returning from injury. He is named at outside-centre after making a try-scoring cameo off the bench against Leinster last weekend.

He joins Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield, with Rob Lyttle, Jacob Stockdale and academy star Michael Lowry in the back three.

John Cooney and Billy Burns start as halfbacks.

Rob Herring, Ulster's top try scorer in the Pro14, packs down with Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore in the front row.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second-row in Rory Best's absence and is joined by Kieran Treadwell.

Sean Reidy, who made his 100th Ulster appearance on Saturday, starts at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee named as the other loose forwards.

Ulster team to play Glasgow: M Lowry, R Lyttle, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (Capt), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan.

READ MORE

Leinster prop Jack McGrath to join Ulster this summer

More on this topic

Evans scores four as Ospreys see off Scarlets

KEYWORDS

UlsterRugbySport

More in this Section

Loftus-Cheek believes Chelsea must win remaining games to claim top four spot

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard both charged by SFA following Old Firm derby

Sterling pays to send 550 pupils from his former school to FA Cup semi-final


Lifestyle

Chocs away: Eight Easter eggs put to the kiddie test

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Lighting up Maeve Binchy’s debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »