Typhoon threat won’t distract us, says Farrell ahead of crunch Samoa showdown

Andy Farrell believes World Rugby are as keen as Ireland to see Saturday’s final Pool A clash with Samoa completed, despite the threat of Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby is monitoring the new typhoon that could hit Japan on Saturday and stop Ireland’s World Cup campaign in its tracks.

Typhoon Hagibis has formed in the Western Pacific Ocean off the south coast of Japan, with forecasts suggesting it could hit the island of Kyushu this weekend. Ireland are due to take on Samoa in Fukuoka (Adam Davy/PA).

Ireland face Samoa in the Kyushu city of Fukuoka on Saturday, where Joe Schmidt’s men need a bonus-point victory to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

But Ireland defence coach Farrell confirmed World Rugby had been in touch and that there are contingency plans in place to ensure the match goes ahead, which could even include moving venue.

“The boys haven’t even spoken about it – we just go from day to day, get on with our preparations,” said Farrell.

“World Rugby has been in touch with us and they are as keen as we are to get this game played.

“I believe there’s a contingency plan in place. We just get on with our day job and best prepare every single day and we’ll see what comes with that.

“The weather forecast changes all the time anyway. So we won’t probably know until 48 hours out from the game.”

Any games cancelled at the World Cup due to weather problems are registered as scoreless draws.

That scenario would allow Scotland the chance to leapfrog Ireland into second place, should Gregor Townsend’s men see off both Russia on Wednesday and hosts Japan on Sunday. Ireland bounced back from their defeat to Japan with victory over Russia (Adam Davy/PA).

Previous predictions of typhoons hitting Japan and disrupting the tournament have so far proved wide of the mark.

Typhoon Mitag had threatened France’s clash with the USA in Fukuoka last week, but the match was completed without issue.

World Rugby is monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as the situation develops.

“We are currently monitoring the development of a typhoon off the south coast of Japan in partnership with our weather information experts,” said a World Rugby spokesman.

“It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities.

“We have a robust contingency programme in place for such an event, should it be necessary.” Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he is not worrying about the possibility of adverse weather (David Davies/PA).

Wales complete their Pool D programme by tackling Uruguay next Sunday in Kumamoto, which is less than 70 miles from Fukuoka.

If Wales beat Fiji in Oita on Wednesday, they will be through to the quarter-finals.

Asked about the possibility of adverse weather later this week, Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “There is nothing you can do about that.

“I don’t want to waste any negative energy on something that I can’t change.

“We’ve had some updates in the past from World Rugby about potential weather stuff and we will deal with that when it comes.

“We won’t be thinking about that. If things change, we will deal with it at the time.”