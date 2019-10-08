Typhoon Hagibis not knocking Irish plans

Ireland are carrying on regardless as they wait for guidance from World Rugby on whether Typhoon Hagibis will affect their final pool game against Samoa on Saturday in Fukuoka.

A statement from the Rugby World Cup organisers yesterday said the latest reports from meteorologists indicated the storm classified as a super typhoon and described as one of the most explosive on record was now tracking away from Fukuoka on Japan’s southern Kyushu Island and was heading north and east towards Tokyo and Yokohama on Sunday.

That could impact on Ireland’s main Pool A rivals Japan and Scotland who are due to meet at the Yokohama International Stadium on Sunday evening local time with World Rugby yesterday reaffirming its position that it had “robust contingency plans” in the event of severe weather incidents.

“Such plans, if required, will only be actioned if the safety of teams, fans, and workforce can be guaranteed,” the statement read.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby suggested all the teams involved in this weekend’s final round of pool matches were awaiting developments but in the meantime, the squad would continue preparing to fulfil their final fixture as scheduled at Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka this Saturday, the game kicking off at 11.45am Irish time.

“We’re probably about as informed as you guys are in terms of where it’s heading,” Ireland’s forwards coach said.

“We may know more tomorrow but as far as we’re concerned we’re planning to take on Samoa here in Fukuoka.” Those words were echoed by wing Jacob Stockdale, who said Typhoon Hagibis had been discussed by the squad: “We’re aware that there’s a typhoon on its way but we’re just preparing for the game.”