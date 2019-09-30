News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Typhoon fears dissipate at Rugby World Cup

Typhoon fears dissipate at Rugby World Cup
By Simon Lewis

Rugby Correspondent in Japan

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 07:36 AM

Fears of disruption to the World Cup by a typhoon heading for Japan this week have been reduced after tournament organisers confirmed Wednesday’s France versus USA match would go ahead as scheduled.

World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee confirmed today that the Pool C match will be played in Fukuoka at 08:45am Irish time after meteorologists tracking Typhoon Mitag reported the weather system was lessening in strength and tracking further westward away from Japan’s coastline.

Ireland are due to play Russia on Thursday in Kobe but neither game will be impacted, the organisers decided.

While it was thought the tight match schedule for the pool stages meant fixtures would have to be cancelled rather than postponed with both sides given two points for a scoreless draw, a World Rugby statement said Wednesday’s France-USA game would have been staged at an alternative venue.

“Our primary objective is to always enable a match to be played as scheduled in the best interest of teams, fans and the integrity of the tournament,” the governing body said.

“In line with robust tournament contingency plans, had the match not been able to be played at Fukuoka, an alternative venue would have been used.”

Typhoon Mitag was as recently as Sunday developing off the south-west coast of Japan and predicted to bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern island of Kyushu on Wednesday, with Fukuoka’s Hakatanomori Stadium right in the firing line.

Ireland will play their final pool game against Samoa there on Saturday, October 12.

Rugby World Cup officials reminded visiting supporters from overseas that typhoons are a normal occurrence in Japan “and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life”.

READ MORE

CJ Stander declares himself fit for Russia game


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

CJ Stander declares himself fit for Russia gameCJ Stander declares himself fit for Russia game

Moments like these will draw us closer, says try-scorer GarryMoments like these will draw us closer, says try-scorer Garry

Irish hopes high for Henshaw fitnessIrish hopes high for Henshaw fitness

Coaches back Carbery’s ‘surrender kick’ to save bonus pointCoaches back Carbery’s ‘surrender kick’ to save bonus point

rugbyRugby World CupRWC2019TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast