Two uncapped players in Ireland's 44-man training squad for Rugby World Cup

Joe Schmidt has named two uncapped players in his extended 44-man training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.
Munster duo Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn will be looking to make an impression and be on the plane to Japan later this year,
Ireland play World Cup warm ups against Italy, England and Wales before the squad is whittled down to 31 players before the competition begins in September.
Leinster par Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien weren't considered due to injury.
Forwards
Finlay Bealham
Rory Best
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Sean Cronin
Ultan Dillane
Tadhg Furlong
Cian Healy
Iain Henderson
Rob Herring
Dave Kilcoyne
Jean Kleyn
Jack McGrath
Jordi Murphy
Tommy O’Donnell
Peter O’Mahony
Andrew Porter
Rhys Ruddock
James Ryan
John Ryan
Niall Scannell
CJ Stander
Devin Toner
Josh van der Flier
Backs
Bundee Aki
Ross Byrne
Joey Carbery
Jack Carty
Andrew Conway
John Cooney
Keith Earls
Chris Farrell
Mike Haley
Robbie Henshaw
Dave Kearney
Rob Kearney
Jordan Larmour
Kieran Marmion
Luke McGrath
Conor Murray
Garry Ringrose
Rory Scannell
Jonathan Sexton
Jacob Stockdale