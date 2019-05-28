Two uncapped players in Ireland's 44-man training squad for Rugby World Cup

Joe Schmidt has named two uncapped players in his extended 44-man training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Munster duo Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn will be looking to make an impression and be on the plane to Japan later this year,

Ireland play World Cup warm ups against Italy, England and Wales before the squad is whittled down to 31 players before the competition begins in September.

Leinster par Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien weren't considered due to injury.

Ireland squad

Forwards

Finlay Bealham

Rory Best

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Sean Cronin

Ultan Dillane

Tadhg Furlong

Cian Healy

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Dave Kilcoyne

Jean Kleyn

Jack McGrath

Jordi Murphy

Tommy O’Donnell

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan

John Ryan

Niall Scannell

CJ Stander

Devin Toner

Josh van der Flier

Backs

Bundee Aki

Ross Byrne

Joey Carbery

Jack Carty

Andrew Conway

John Cooney

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Mike Haley

Robbie Henshaw

Dave Kearney

Rob Kearney

Jordan Larmour

Kieran Marmion

Luke McGrath

Conor Murray

Garry Ringrose

Rory Scannell

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale