NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Two uncapped players in Ireland's 44-man training squad for Rugby World Cup

Mike Haley is in the squad
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 12:25 PM

Joe Schmidt has named two uncapped players in his extended 44-man training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Munster duo Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn will be looking to make an impression and be on the plane to Japan later this year,

Ireland play World Cup warm ups against Italy, England and Wales before the squad is whittled down to 31 players before the competition begins in September.

Leinster par Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien weren't considered due to injury.

Ireland squad

Forwards

Finlay Bealham

Rory Best

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Sean Cronin

Ultan Dillane

Tadhg Furlong

Cian Healy

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Dave Kilcoyne

Jean Kleyn

Jack McGrath

Jordi Murphy

Tommy O’Donnell

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan

John Ryan

Niall Scannell

CJ Stander

Devin Toner

Josh van der Flier

Backs

Bundee Aki

Ross Byrne

Joey Carbery

Jack Carty

Andrew Conway

John Cooney

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Mike Haley

Robbie Henshaw

Dave Kearney

Rob Kearney

Jordan Larmour

Kieran Marmion

Luke McGrath

Conor Murray

Garry Ringrose

Rory Scannell

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

More on this topic

Uncapped Glasgow duo make Scotland World Cup training squad

Injury rules Sean O'Brien out of World Cup

Comment: Money talks in Nations Championship plan

Pacific Islands players to vote on RWC boycott over controversial World League plans

TOPIC: Rugby World Cup

More in this Section

Williams admits she considered skipping the French Open

Hazard says Europa League win would be ‘the perfect farewell’

Gary Neville believes Manchester United can still attract big-name players

The best moments from day two at the French Open


Lifestyle

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

Trees are trending – here are 5 show garden designers’ favourites

What exactly is a cleft lip and palate – and how do you treat it?

Strange means good at avant-garde festival Open Ear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »