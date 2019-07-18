News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Two U20 Six Nations winners among those added to Munster Academy

Two U20 Six Nations winners among those added to Munster Academy
Jake Flannery and John Hodnett
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:20 PM

Two of Ireland's U20 Six Nations winners are among the four players added to the Munster Academy for next season.

Jake Flannery, from Bansha, Co Tipperary, and John Hodnett, from Rosscarbery, Co Cork, will enter the Academy for the 2019/20 season.

Flannery, who plays for Shannon, was one of only two players to start all ten games in the Six Nations and U20 World Cup, either at out-half or full-back.

UCC back-rower Hodnett, an ever-present during the Six Nations, had his time in Argentina cut short by a knee injury.

Ireland U19 second-rowers Paddy Kelly (Young Munster) and Eoin O’Connor (Waterpark) are the other two to join this summer.

Four Academy players have already been promoted to the senior ranks this summer: Gavin Coombes (back-row forward/ Young Munster), Shane Daly (centre/ Cork Constitution), Sean O’Connor (lock/ Garryowen), and Craig Casey (scrum-half/ Shannon).

UL Bohs full-back James McCarthy was released at the end of last season.

2019/20 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy

Year 3: Liam Coombes (back three/Garryowen), Keynan Knox (prop/Young Munster), Alex McHenry (centre/Cork Constitution), Jack O’Sullivan (back-row forward/UCC), Jack Stafford (scrum-half/Shannon), Alan Tynan (full-back/Young Munster).

Year 2: Thomas Ahern (lock/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (hooker/Garryowen), Jack Daly (back-row forward/Garryowen), Ben Healy (out-half/Garryowen), James French (prop/UCC), Seán French (centre/Cork Constitution), Eoghan Clarke (hooker/Shannon), Jonathan Wren (back three/Cork Constitution), Josh Wycherley (prop/Young Munster).

Year 1: Jake Flannery (out-half/full-back/Shannon), John Hodnett (back-row forward/UCC), Paddy Kelly (lock/Young Munster), Eoin O’Connor (lock/Waterpark RFC).

Year 1 player bios

Jake Flannery – Out-half/Full-back

20-year-old Jake Flannery started his rugby career at Kilfeacle & District RFC before progressing to schools rugby at Rockwell College.

From Tipperary, Flannery was one of the standout performers for the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s this year and also featured prominently in this summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

Now a student at UL, Flannery earned maximum points in his Leaving Cert in 2018 and also made his Munster A debut in the Celtic Cup and his All Ireland League debut with Shannon RFC last season.

John Hodnett – Back-row forward

20-year-old John Hodnett is a product of Clonakilty RFC.

From Cork, Hodnett was another standout performer for the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s in the 6 Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship.

Hodnett studies at UCC and plays his All Ireland League rugby for the College and made five appearances for Munster A in the Celtic Cup last season.

Paddy Kelly – Lock

19-year-old Paddy Kelly is a product of St Munchin’s College and played in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior and Senior Cups.

Kelly played his club rugby at Young Munster last season and has represented the Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools and the Ireland U19s along with being named in the extended Ireland U20s squad for this year’s 6 Nations.

A student at UL, the Limerick native made his Munster A debut last season and also toured with the side to the USA for the Cara Cup.

Eoin O’Connor – Lock

18-year-old Eoin O’Connor is a product of Waterpark RFC and played in the Munster Junior League with the club last season while a sixth year student.

The Waterford native has represented Munster and Ireland at both U18 and U19 level.

O’Connor was a try-scorer on his first appearance for Munster A in January’s Challenge match victory over Leinster at Thomond Park.

READ MORE

Pro14 fixtures for 2019/20 revealed

More on this topic

London Irish to face Munster in pre-season friendlyLondon Irish to face Munster in pre-season friendly

Light touch: Munster’s Joey Carbery on his struggle to gain weightLight touch: Munster’s Joey Carbery on his struggle to gain weight

Paul O'Connell wants a return to coaching but Munster not on the horizon - yetPaul O'Connell wants a return to coaching but Munster not on the horizon - yet

Former Munster hooker Mike Sherry announces retirementFormer Munster hooker Mike Sherry announces retirement

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Liverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer frontLiverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

Steve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in ChinaSteve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in China

‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win

Neptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeagueNeptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeague


Lifestyle

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »