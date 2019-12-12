Two changes in Ulster team to face Harlequins

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made two changes to his side for tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Harlequins.

Matt Faddes comes in on the right-wing in place of Craig Gilroy, while Kieran Treadwell is preferred in second-row to Alan O'Connor.

Both O'Connor and Gilroy are now on the bench.

Faddes is joined on the wings with Louis Ludik with Jacob Stockdale continuing at full-back.

Stuart McCloskey partners Luke Marshall in midfield while Billy Burns and John Cooney are retained as half-backs.

Here is your Ulster team to take on Harlequins in the return Champions Cup fixture against the English Premiership side at Twickenham Stoop on Friday evening

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore will continue their front-row partnership with captain Iain Henderson joining Treadwell in the engine room.

Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee all keep their places in the back row.

Ulster lead Pool 3 with three wins from three ahead of tomorrow's game at The Stoop.