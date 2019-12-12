News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Two changes in Ulster team to face Harlequins

Matt Faddes
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made two changes to his side for tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Harlequins.

Matt Faddes comes in on the right-wing in place of Craig Gilroy, while Kieran Treadwell is preferred in second-row to Alan O'Connor.

Both O'Connor and Gilroy are now on the bench.

Faddes is joined on the wings with Louis Ludik with Jacob Stockdale continuing at full-back.

Stuart McCloskey partners Luke Marshall in midfield while Billy Burns and John Cooney are retained as half-backs.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore will continue their front-row partnership with captain Iain Henderson joining Treadwell in the engine room.

Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee all keep their places in the back row.

Ulster lead Pool 3 with three wins from three ahead of tomorrow's game at The Stoop.

