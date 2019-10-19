Twitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Ireland suffered another Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat as they were well beaten by a dominant All Blacks side, bringing a curtain down on the playing career of Rory Best and Joe Schmidt's Ireland tenure.

Tributes have since poured in for both men on social media, as others lamented another false dawn for Irish rugby.

First though, take a look at what Best had to say after the game:

Pure emotion from @IrishRugby's Rory Best What a warrior he has been 💪👏 Hear his reaction to the Quarter Final defeat #RWC2019 #NZLvIRE #RWCTokyo pic.twitter.com/v1WQBlqfma — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2019

The IRFU were quick to pay tribute to a servant of Irish rugby:

Thank You @RoryBest2 You've been a great player and captain and great person for Irish Rugby. It has been a pleasure to watch you play for @UlsterRugby & @IrishRugby Thank you to your family for lending you to us.#TeamOfUS #ShoulderToShoulder #ThanksRory pic.twitter.com/Ib8LEt267K — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 19, 2019

And the IRFU were also quick to thank the fans for their showing in Japan:

#RWC2019 Not the performance or the result we wanted today. Congratulations @AllBlacks Thank you to our incredible supporters. You’ve been there on the great days & we know you’ll help us rise again from the bad ones. Thank you. #TeamOfUs #NZLvIRE #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/ZziLkqoRko— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 19, 2019

Fans made themselves heard inside the stadium with a rousing rendition of The Fields of Athenry ahead of kick-off:

It's a Haka to remember as @allblacks lay down the challenge for @irishrugby, while the The Fields of Athenry echoes around the stadium. This is what it's all about. Follow the game LIVE: https://t.co/z0BgdPH0sf #RWC2019 #NZLvIRE pic.twitter.com/bmAGSnAlIV October 19, 2019

There were also tributes paid to Best and Schmidt from their All Blacks counterparts:

🗣"I'd like to publicly acknowledge Rory & Joe Schmidt. Both of them have been instrumental in changing Ireland into a team that, earlier in the year, were No. 1 in the world."@AllBlacks coach Steve Hansen speaks after the quarter-final win over Ireland.#RWC2019 #NZLvIRE pic.twitter.com/z0YZRqSBsa— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2019

New Zealand captain Kieran Read also thanked Best for his contribution to the sport:

🗣"Our bench came on and made an impact. Rory Best, you've been a legend of the game so thanks for what you've given to the game." @AllBlacks skipper Kieran Read reflects on his team's Quarter Final win 👏#RWC2019 #NZLvIRE #RWCTokyo pic.twitter.com/VskBRO1YPI — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2019

There was plenty of respect on both sides after the final whistle:

Thank you Ireland. Respect and best wishes to all of your departing players.#NZLvIRE #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/U2URcjuwom — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 19, 2019

Comedian Jarlath Regan put things into perspective for disappointed Ireland supporters:

I know you’re annoyed with the Ireland players for their handling errors but let’s just remember all the toast, cups, keys and coins you’ve dropped over the years without anyone even attempting to tackling you. #NZLvIRE — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) October 19, 2019

Eddie O'Sullivan, Ireland's head coach in 2007, also got plenty of mentions, thanks to his analysis on RTE: