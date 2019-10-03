News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Twitter reaction as Ireland labour to bonus-point victory over Russia

Irish fans in the Kobe Misaki Stadium. ©INPHO/Jayne Russell
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Ireland did enough to secure the bonus-point victory that keeps their Rugby World Cup quarter-final ambitions alive, but the 35-0 win over Russia was less than impressive.

From the funny to the bizarre, we've collected the best Twitter reactions to the game.

The Irish sporting tradition of comedy flags has been revived in Japan:

Although we don't see this catching on:

Of course, a Kerry jersey is almost mandatory at big sporting events nowadays:

Back to matters on the pitch, and Matt Cooper was one of many rugby supporters underwhelmed by the performance:

Although not everyone was happy with some of the reactions to the performance. A dose of realism here:

Speaking after the game, Peter O'Mahony declared himself "very happy" with the performance:

This fan theory seems to be growing by the game - are they on to something?

Throwback Thursday for the Leinster Schools Cup - did you know the Russian captain etc. etc.?


