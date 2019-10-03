Twitter reaction as Ireland labour to bonus-point victory over Russia

Ireland did enough to secure the bonus-point victory that keeps their Rugby World Cup quarter-final ambitions alive, but the 35-0 win over Russia was less than impressive.

Back to matters on the pitch, and Matt Cooper was one of many rugby supporters underwhelmed by the performance:

The poorest 35-0 victory you’re ever likely to see. #IREvRUS — Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) October 3, 2019

Although not everyone was happy with some of the reactions to the performance. A dose of realism here:

#IREvRUS I mean, were you all expecting some kind of 7s exhibition match? For the love of Jesus. This is a team conscious of injuries, a recent loss and a need to cement their game showing. Fair weather #rugby fans need not apply, thanks. We’re all good.#RWC2019— Catherine Kavanagh (@KavanaghCk) October 3, 2019

Speaking after the game, Peter O'Mahony declared himself "very happy" with the performance:

Peter O'Mahony 'very happy' with 30-odd point win over Russia and praises the opposition physicality #IREvRUS pic.twitter.com/YuLsZJFWMi — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 3, 2019

This fan theory seems to be growing by the game - are they on to something?

OK, I’ve decided that our fiendish plan is to scrape our way out of the group to lull any opponent in the QFs into a false sense of security #IREvRUS pic.twitter.com/OU6kWapqXS — Kate McEvoy (@ImKateMc) October 3, 2019

