Twin incentives at play for ambitious Munster

The respect given by Johann van Graan towards Castres this week has been well deserved given their arrival in Limerick tomorrow as champions of France. Yet there is more than a hint of the heavyweight about Munster as they resume Heineken Champions Cup pool action at Thomond Park and not a little excitement about the way their evolving gameplan is starting to be executed.

Dogged, physical French opposition on a soggy December afternoon may not be the place to expect the sort of high-tempo, running rugby implemented by Munster on Musgrave Park’s artificial surface last weekend, when they put a mismatched Edinburgh side to the sword in the PRO14. Add to that Castres’ unfussy approach to the game which marks them as outliers in the Top14 landscape.

Consider, too, though, that Munster are developing a variety of ways to get the job done and have added a layer of champagne rugby courtesy of van Graan and attack coach Felix Jones to their more fundamental and traditional fare.

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray take time out during Munster training at UL during the week Picture: Laszlo Geczo

Munster are also getting some of their quality players back from injury and survived the gruelling November international window without any serious casualties, only enhancing the menu available to the head coach. Furthermore, the deficiencies which marked their exits in the semi-finals of both European and league competitions last season and continued on their travels at the start of this campaign have diminished along the way to the point where van Graan has named a fully-loaded starting XV bristling with abrasiveness, eager to play with high intensity and a skillset to execute both a conservative and expansive gameplan.

The first airing of a much-anticipated half-back partnership between a fit-again Conor Murray and Joey Carbery also bodes well. They are hardly strangers having combined during plenty of training sessions with Ireland and a limited amount of game time as a unit at Test level since the fly-half’s debut in 2016. But if the purpose of Carbery’s summer move from Leinster was to increase his experience at 10 and strengthen Ireland’s depth in the position behind Johnny Sexton heading to September’s World Cup, then a fluent combination with Murray in provincial colours level can only be a positive for club and country.

Murray’s return to European rugby after 100 minutes of action since his seasonal debut off the bench at Zebre two weeks ago has already raised the bar and not just for junior partner Carbery. Captain Peter O’Mahony also recognises the impact Murray’s comeback has had on the rest of the playing group.

Having a player of that quality coming back into your squad and even the training standards he brings and the standards around the place, obviously he’s hugely important to us,” O’Mahony said. “It was great having him back in and having his influence over the last couple of weeks back around the place.

So too Chris Farrell, also set for just his third appearance of the season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury eight and a half months ago. Like Murray, his first start came against Edinburgh last weekend and the centre hit the ground running, earning rave reviews and the man of the match award as he scored the first and last tries of an eight-try thumping of Edinburgh. Farrell showed not just the power one expects from a 6ft 3ins, 17st midfielder but also the sort of subtlety and soft hands that earned the Ulster man three Ireland caps last season in his first season with Munster.

As far as van Graan is concerned he needs his best players back in harness to cope with a punishing schedule over the next seven weeks through to the final round of the pool stages, when Exeter Chiefs make the trip to Limerick on January 19, starting with these home and away fixtures against Castres, who sprang a few surprises in their team selection when deciding to leave the likes of Robert Ebersohn and David Smith out of their backline while also staying at home is the big ball-carrying threat of Steve Mafi, who leads the competition for a forward with 10 defenders beaten from just six carries.

Munster taking on Castres last season.

The absence of van Graan’s fellow South African Ebersohn from the midfield match-up with Farrell will surely be welcome given the Munster boss’s praise for the outside centre in his assessment that the Castres threat is far more potent than it was last January when they were hammered 48-3 at Thomond Park in round six.

“I think they play quite differently to most French teams, they are very structured in their kicking game, In my opinion, quite a few teams have fallen into the trap of trying to play against them too much. They use their nine and their 10 with their distant kicking game. Eberson at 13 is pure class in the way that he organises that defence.

“They force you into overplaying and getting you into uncomfortable positions and then they’ve got a pretty big poach threat and even if you look at the Exeter game (which they won 29-25 at home in round two but with only 14 men for the second half) they were very good at what they do and they force penalties and then their maul comes into it and once they get that maul going it is pretty difficult to stop.

“They are big, all French teams are big, their kicking game and the way they squeeze their position into pressure. That’s their biggest threat.

“They seem a lot fitter this year and that is why I said some teams fall into the trap of fool’s gold against them and you do it at your own peril. We have to be very specific in the way we approach them in the next two weeks because they do force a lot of errors.”

There is a twin incentive at play for Munster tomorrow. Not only the victory which will extend their lead at the top of Pool 2 after three rounds but the ability to end Castres’ attraction for European success for another season. Beating Exeter kept that alive into December but the French champions could easily lose interest once more if they fail to secure consecutive wins in the competition for the first time since 2012-13.

Such is Castres’ fragile relationship with the Champions Cup and Munster must look to remind them of that tomorrow lunchtime and make life for themselves a whole lot easier heading back to France next Saturday for the return appointment at Stade Pierre Fabre.