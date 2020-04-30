News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Trio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mix

By Simon Lewis
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Trio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mix
Picture: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

A trio of All Blacks legends has called for New Zealand to return to midweek tour fixtures and put the likes of Thomond Park back on the itinerary in the post-pandemic world.

With unions all over the world struggling in the absence of Test matches and cross-border competition as governments battle to contain the public health emergency being caused by Covid-19, the game’s governing bodies have an opportunity to reshape and reinvigorate the global rugby calendar.

The future of the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition for club franchises is currently being discussed having come under fire for its lack of sparkle and exhausting international travel requirements while All Blacks heroes John Kirwan, Justin Marshall, and Jeff Wilson believe a return to lengthy old-school touring by national teams could be a way out of the morass.

Talking to New Zealand’s Sky Sports, Wilson, now a broadcaster, suggested reviving three-Test series between South Africa and the All Blacks while Kirwan said: "I’m always talking about tribalism and tradition. Why is the Lions so successful? Because we look forward to it.

"I think the future can be about touring because we’re going to too many places too often.

"So, if we toured the UK but we only toured England and Ireland, say, but we played mid-week... Munster, maybe Saracens, we would fill those stadiums.

"Of course, there has to be the old moola in the middle of it, but bring back the old tours to make money, but also regalvanise us."

Scrum-half Marshall recalled the All Blacks playing Munster in 2008 when the tourists helped the Irish province mark the opening of the renovated Thomond Park and would love to see a return of such fixtures.

“Let’s think about the modern-day player and some of our more established, senior All Blacks. It’s quite repetitive for them, even the international games," Marshall said.

‘All of a sudden you throw into the mix, like when (the All Blacks) played Munster a few years ago, which was an outstanding success.

"The opportunity for them to go somewhere … what it’s like to play in somewhere like Limerick, which is never an easy place to go."

Kirwan added: "Cut down Super Rugby, whatever the new one is going to look like. Leave four or five weekends so you can have North v South, you can go on tour or you can play midweek.


More on this topic

Sport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appealSport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appeal

Sport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation banSport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation ban

Munster players talking rugby againMunster players talking rugby again

Former Munster lock Hayes and Cairns named AIL top try-scorersFormer Munster lock Hayes and Cairns named AIL top try-scorers


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave EdinburghMatt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh

Brighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposalBrighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposal

Neutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meetingNeutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting

Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »