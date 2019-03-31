NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Toulouse earn semi-final date with Leinster following thrilling win over Racing

Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 06:37 PM

Toulouse 22 - 21 Racing 92

Toulouse overcame the first-half dismissal of Zack Holmes to beat Racing 22-21 in a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Holmes was sent off for a high tackle on Juan Imhoff midway through the first half with his side trailing 10-7, but tries from Maxime Medard and Antoine Dupont, his second of the game, gave Toulouse the upper hand.

Maxime Machenaud reduced the gap to three points with two penalties in the second half and although a penalty from Thomas Ramos gave Toulouse a 22-16 lead, the home side had a chance to snatch victory when Camille Chat went over in the corner.

However, Machenaud could not land the difficult conversion and the home side also had a try from Virimi Vakatawa disallowed in the closing minutes after he was penalised for an infringement at the lineout.

Toulouse will face defending champions Leinster in the semi-final following Leinster's victory over Ulster on Saturday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'To the Ulster fans...I let you down': Stockdale apologises for Champions Cup error

McFarland refuses to focus on Stockdale slip as Ulster fall short

Leinster earn Champions Cup semi-final spot with thrilling hard-fought win over Ulster

Strettle shines in Farrell’s absence as Saracens reach Champions Cup semi-finals

KEYWORDS

ToulouseRacingChampions CupLeinster

More in this Section

Woods edges clash of the titans with McIlroy to clinch last-eight place

Naas progress to Hogan Cup final after win over Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

As Huddersfield fans stick together, where did it all go wrong for the Terriers?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel and steers Manchester United to victory


Lifestyle

'I used to berate myself': Initiative offers a helping hand for mams

Catwalk in the home: Hedgeroe Home's Rebecca Roe fuses fashion and interior design

Faux plants are back on trend

Mother’s Day reads: 9 of the most engaging mother and child relationships in fiction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »