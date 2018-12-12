NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Tony Adams to become new president of England's Rugby Football League

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 05:22 PM

Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been named as the Rugby Football League’s new president.

Adams, who has forged close links with the RFL through his Sporting Chance charity, will replace current president Andy Burnham next summer.

The former defender made over 500 appearances for Arsenal and won 66 caps for England. Adams founded the Sporting Chance clinic in 2000 following his own experiences with alcohol and drug addiction.

Adams, 52, feels he can help “champion” the sport’s profile.

“It will be an honour to become the next president of the RFL,” he said on www.rugby-league.com.

“I am passionate about working with everyone in the sport to raise the profile of mental health, wellness and resilience, for players and for everyone in Rugby League.

“I’d like to play my part in championing this brilliant sport on the national stage.”

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams faces battles on and off the pitch during his career (John Stillwell/PA)

Adam is set to be become the 29th president of the RFL in 2019.

RFL chairman Brian Barwick said: “Tony Adams is known and respected throughout sport and beyond, not only for his outstanding playing career with Arsenal, but more recently for his pioneering work with Sporting Chance.

“The charity has helped more than 400 rugby league players since the RFL entered into an official partnership with Sporting Chance in 2011, and Tony himself delivered seminars at Wigan and Hull earlier this year.

“The game has recognised the importance of mental health, for players and everyone else involved, and Tony’s election is another significant step in that regard.”

At a Rugby League Council meeting in Huddersfield on Wednesday, Doncaster rugby league club’s chief executive Carl Hall was nominated to succeed Pat Crawshaw as the RFL’s new vice-president and Chris Hurst, a digital sports specialist, will join the RFL Board as a non-executive director.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ArsenalfootballRFLTony Adams

Related Articles

Rassie Erasmus to quit coaching role after World Cup

Jim Mallinder linked with Dragons after Bernard Jackman sacked

We’re still using flags banned by Bath, say defiant Leinster chiefs

Saracens show class with second-half fightback against Cardiff

More in this Section

Pochettino delighted as Spurs complete ‘mission impossible’

Sky to end association with cycling

Pep Guardiola: Racism is not just in football

Klopp hails ‘lifesaver’ Alisson


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »