News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Tonga end World Cup on a high with win over United States

Tonga end World Cup on a high with win over United States
Tonga's Siegfried Fisi'ihoi loses the ball before the tryline as United States' Ruben de Haas watches on. (Kyodo News via AP)
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 08:51 AM

Tonga came from behind at half-time to secure a 31-19 win over the United States and avoid finishing bottom of Rugby World Cup Pool C.

A pair of tries from replacement Mike Teo saw the Eagles take a 12-7 lead into the interval but scores after the break from Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau and Telusa Veainu ensured Tonga ended their competition on a high.

It was Tonga who opened the scoring through a Siegfried Fisi’ihoi try after 16 minutes as their early pressure told. Winger Viliami Lolohea broke clear and when he was hauled down metres from the line, Fisi’ihoi picked up to go over.

But the USA rallied with two tries in the space of five minutes from Teo. Cam Dolan flicked the ball out the back of his hand to Teo in space and the winger ran in under posts before the ball was worked wide for Teo to finish in the corner.

Tonga took the lead after 61 minutes when Veainu chipped over the top, chased his own kick and hacked the ball on for Lolohea, who fed Hingano to score.

Just four minutes later Tonga extended their advantage with their third try. Sione Kalamafoni took the ball on from Fisi’ihoi after he broke clear and the ball was spread left for captain Piutau to skip over.

Tony Lamborn burrowed over from close range as the USA hit back but Tonga secured the bonus point with their fourth try right on the whistle when Veainu latched onto James Faiva’s kick and touched down.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon HagibisWATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

'It's very tough to judge' - Andy Farrell as Bundee Aki faces disciplinary hearing for red card'It's very tough to judge' - Andy Farrell as Bundee Aki faces disciplinary hearing for red card

Ireland fly specialist lawyer to Japan in bid to keep Aki’s World Cup aliveIreland fly specialist lawyer to Japan in bid to keep Aki’s World Cup alive

Scotland match against Japan to go ahead after official verdict amid typhoonScotland match against Japan to go ahead after official verdict amid typhoon

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast