Tomane to make first European start against Toulouse

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 12:51 PM

Joe Tomane will make his first European start for Leinster against Toulouse in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup clash.

Leo Cullen has made just one change to his team that faced Wasps last weekend with Rob Kearney sitting out after picking up a quad injury.

Jordan Larmour will move to full back with Tomane taking up position at right-wing.

James Lowe will retain the 11 jersey.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Joe Tomane, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jonathan Sexton (c), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Sean O'Brien, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Brendan O'Loughlin

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Cheslin Kolbe, Sofiane Guitoune, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Médard; Zack Holmes, Sébastien Bézy; Clément Castets, Julien Marchand, Charlie Faumuina; Florian Verhaeghe, Joe Tekori; Rynhardt Elstadt, Alban Placines, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini, David Faimafiliotama'ita'i Ainuu, Maks Van Dyk, Pierre Gayraud, Louis Madaule, Yoann Huget, Antoine Dupont, Arthur Bonneval


