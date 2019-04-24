NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three Leinster players among five nominees for European player of the year award

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 05:36 PM

Leinster trio Garry Ringrose, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are among the nominations for this season's European player of the year award.

Leinster will face Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup final at St James' Park, Newcastle on May 11.

And a shortlist of five players announced by tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby is completed by Saracens duo Alex Goode and Mako Vunipola.

The winner, and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy, will be announced following the final.

Rob Kearney was the last Irish player to be recognised as European player of the year, with Leone Nakarawa the recipient last year.

Other previous winners include Saracens pair Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, Jonny Wilkinson, Sean O'Brien, and Ronan O'Gara.

