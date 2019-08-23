News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three Ireland players in the spotlight

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Ross Byrne:

Fly-half Byrne gets the chance of a lifetime in the absence of both Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery with a first Ireland start in just his third Test. He has been backed to be his unflappable best with a third and final out-half berth in the World Cup squad ahead of Jack Carty the prize.

Jean Kleyn:

With theintense battle for a second-row spot in the squad and both Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson offering versatility as locks and blindside flankers, Kleyn needs to produce on the biggest stage this afternoon in what is only his second cap, up against Maro Itoje and George Kruis.

CJ Stander:

The Munster star has become a fixture in the Ireland back row, both at No.8 and as a powerful option at blindside flanker. Yet Leinster’s Jack Conan has just had the season of his career and is breathing down Stander’s neck. So Stander needs to hit the ground running as he goes head to head with English powerhouse Billy Vunipola.

