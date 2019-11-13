News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘This is a dark period for us,’ says under pressure Ospreys’ boss

‘This is a dark period for us,’ says under pressure Ospreys’ boss
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says he is going through the toughest period of his career after watching his side suffer five defeats in six games.

Southern Kings won their first ever Pro14 away game in Swansea on Saturday to leave the Swansea region struggling in sixth place in Conference A.

Ospreys host Munster on Saturday in the Champions Cup with holders Saracens and Racing 92 also in their group.

“This is a dark period for us,” said Clarke. “We have to ride it and I believe we will come out the right side of it.”

Ospreys have lost successive games at home against Connacht and Southern Kings with their only league win coming against Benetton.

“It is probably the toughest period for me and a real test of character and resilience,” said Clarke

“Not just for me but for everybody. Considering what we are going through there is a pragmatism and realism of where we are and what we need to do to improve.

“That’s important. There is no point just saying it’s not good enough, you have to give people solutions and something to grab onto.

“Something they can aspire to and targets they can achieve so we can dig ourselves out of this.”

Ospreys hope to have Wales prop Nicky Smith and scrum-half Aled Davies back for the opening game of the Champions Cup this weekend.

Clarke says it would be a while before they see the rest of the World Cup contingent of Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Owen Watkin and George North.

Their absence has been exacerbated by season-ending injuries to Cory Allen and Keelan Giles, while Wales internationals Gareth Anscombe, James King, Dan Evans and Luke Morgan are also currently on the injury list.

Hooker Sam Parry will also have a scan on a leg injury after being carried off against Southern Kings.

“It is going to be some time before our players drip back, both internationals and those on the injury list,” said Clarke.

“Many of them injured are mid to long term. Our playing group has been the same for some time now. It is a very modest squad to select from.

“The injury list is greater than the player availability list. We knew the beginning of the season would be tough.

“What we didn’t legislate for were the number of injuries we’ve picked up and we’ve had five front liners out of our backline since game two which has been hugely challenging.

“It’s a perfect storm in terms of where we are.”

Clarke said he did not believe there is a problem with the coaching team.

“It’s not for me to defend myself, but I’ll defend the other coaches,” he said.

“There’s a high level of excellence and they challenge players, support them and make them better. That’s what you want from your coaches.”

More on this topic

Ulster keen to get Euro show on the roadUlster keen to get Euro show on the road

Champions Cup: The Irish provinces' schedulesChampions Cup: The Irish provinces' schedules

Injuries to Davies and Patchell rock Wales in wake of World CupInjuries to Davies and Patchell rock Wales in wake of World Cup

Van Graan: ‘They say ours is a pool of death. They are all pools of death’Van Graan: ‘They say ours is a pool of death. They are all pools of death’

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

In pictures: A Season of Sundays captures highs and lows of historic GAA seasonIn pictures: A Season of Sundays captures highs and lows of historic GAA season

Late equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifierLate equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifier

Andy Murray: I’m playing tennis because I love it and I need to remember thatAndy Murray: I’m playing tennis because I love it and I need to remember that

Perth: 'Small minority of people' involved in Dundalk fans' pro-IRA chantsPerth: 'Small minority of people' involved in Dundalk fans' pro-IRA chants


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »