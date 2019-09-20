There are certain tartan treats guaranteed when Scotland take to the field

David Barnes on 10 things to look out for from Ireland's pool rivals at the World Cup.

1. Greig Laidlaw to be dismissed as past it, then hailed as the messiah inside the space of a week

We thought Laidlaw was finished when Ali Price started at scrum-half in Scotland’s 2018 Six Nations opener, but after a mauling in Cardiff, the veteran returned to steady the ship.

It was a similar story in this year’s Six Nations, when he was dropped after a disappointing start to the campaign, but then played a key role in that sensational Calcutta Cup draw at Twickenham: he had reassuring words when the team were 31-7 down at half-time, before coming off the bench to pull the strings, as the ‘boys in blue’ romped in five tries against a shell-shocked England.

The 33-year-old showed, in Scotland’s second World Cup warm-up match, against France, that he can orchestrate the high-tempo brand of rugby Scotland craves when the forwards get on the front foot.

His maturity and feel for the game make him the go-to man when the pressure is on, not-withstanding the goals he kicks with metronomic ease.

2. Pete Horne to throw an interception pass

The Warriors midfielder was a controversial selection for Gregor Townsend’s World Cup squad, ahead of more eye-catching performers, such as Huw Jones and Rory Hutchinson. His work-rate, and steadying influence at inside centre, which helps smooth out some of the more combustible tendencies of those around him, got him the nod.

Horne has, indeed, been in the 12 jersey during some of Scotland’s best performances in recent years, including the Calcutta Cup triumph in 2018 and the 53-12 thrashing of Australia in November 2017.

But he also has an alarming tendency to throw wild interception passes at crucial moments, such as the third-minute giveaway to France, at Murrayfield, last month, and the gift-wrapped opening try he handed Jacob Stockdale, at the Aviva, in 2018.

3. Zander Fagerson to get involved in a dust-up

The tight-head prop might be a devout Christian, who takes to the field with a bible verse inked into his wrist bandaging, but he’s very much an Old Testament fire-and-fury kind of guy when the scrum isn’t going his way — which, worryingly for Scotland, seems to be a fairly frequent occurrence.

WP Nel will start the big games in the No 3 jersey, but his back-up really needs to step up.

4. A high-risk line-out option at a key moment

The overthrow that led to the penalty which snatched a last-minute victory for Australia in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final still haunts all Scotland rugby fans.

The Scots were two points ahead, and just outside their own 22, with less than two minutes left on the clock.

It was madness to throw to the tail — especially on a rainy afternoon, with a hooker who had just arrived on the park — and they paid a devastating price.

Referee Craig Joubert perhaps made the wrong call, in awarding a deliberate offside penalty against Jon Welsh in the melee that ensued, but Scotland made themselves hostages to fortune by not playing the percentages. Failure to adapt to the circumstances has been a consistent, and costly, Scottish failing in recent years.

5. An early try will leave a mountain to climb

Scotland Rugby Captain's Run & Press Conference, International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan 20/9/2019 Zander Fagerson Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Craig Watson.

Another demonstration of Scotland’s infuriating tendency to shoot themselves in the foot is in the concession of early tries.

They have handed over scores within three minutes of kick-off in three out of their last five matches, through needless mistakes.

They were more circumspect in their two most recent outings, against fairly limited Georgian opposition, but simply cannot afford to be giving the top teams a head-start at this tournament.

6. Darcy Graham to electrify Japan

Scotland has produced its fair share of precocious attacking talents in recent years, and the newest kid on the block is Graham, a 5ft 9ins and 11½ stone pocket-rocket from the famous Hawick rugby nursery in the Scottish Borders.

The 22-year-old uses his lack of size as a weapon, darting hard and low at opponents, and then flummoxing them with a lightning shard change of direction.

His explosive acceleration and never-say-die bravery have already earned him five tries in seven Scotland appearances, including two in last season’s Calcutta Cup draw, and he is now ready to make an impact on the biggest stage of all.

7. A greater emphasis on defence

Scotland’s philosophy often seems to be along the lines of: if you score five, then we’ll score six.

Which provides great entertainment, but isn’t really a reliable formula for winning top-level rugby matches.

The selection of Chris Harris in the centre reflects Townsend’s desire to become more robust in defence.

“Him and Duncan Taylor are up there with the best defensive centres in the world, so knowing we have them, alongside some really good attacking players, gives our group a really good balance,” said the coach at the squad announcement.

That was a key work-on for us after the Six Nations, and we believe this squad has a much stronger defensive feel to it.

8. Stuart Hogg to pat more forwards on the backside than any other player

The full-back’s pace and attacking prowess are well-established, but his high energy levels and ferocious competitiveness are also invaluable assets to the squad.

His appreciation of the hard work put in by the big boys at the pit-face (which allows him to shine in the wide-open spaces) is demonstrated after every turnover or penalty his team wins, when he sprints 50 metres to thank the forwards for their hard work.

9. Finn Russell’s form to be key

When he is good, he is very, very good, but when he is bad, he can be diabolical.

It is always a bumpy journey with the talismanic stand-off, and Scotland must hope that he hits his groove at the right time.

10. Japan game to provide the highest sort of drama

Scotland will come out all guns blazing against Ireland, and regardless of whether they win or lose that one, they’ll tough it out against Samoa and Russia, meaning that everything will hinge on their final pool match: The host nation, on their own patch, with the chance of a first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance up for grabs.

It doesn’t come much bigger than that!

The author is chief rugby writer for The Offside Line. He has worked as a freelance journalist covering all levels of Scottish rugby since 2004.