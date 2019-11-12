News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:00 AM

The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1

Retired Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald on two decades in the province's hotseat. From grappling with professionalism's new dawn to building the Munster brand. From navigating a roadmap to Europe to growing an extraordinarily committed fanbase.

In part 1 of an exclusive interview with Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen, Fitzgerald talks highs and lows, the best and the worst.

From Rassie Erasmus and Felix Jones right back to the pain of 1999. But was it better in the long run Munster didn't win that first Heineken Cup final?

He describes how an extraordinary group came together to chase an odyssey and explains how Munster changed people's lives.

READ MORE

Munster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervened

More on this topic

'He wanted to stand in the crowd to get to know the people': Garrett Fitzgerald on Munster's best ever signing'He wanted to stand in the crowd to get to know the people': Garrett Fitzgerald on Munster's best ever signing

Scannell: Larkham may be the missing ingredient in Munster's European questScannell: Larkham may be the missing ingredient in Munster's European quest

Munster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervenedMunster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervened

Munster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clashMunster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clash

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Higgins, Selby and Murphy progress to second round of Northern Ireland OpenHiggins, Selby and Murphy progress to second round of Northern Ireland Open

Guardiola faces no disciplinary action from FA over comments after Anfield lossGuardiola faces no disciplinary action from FA over comments after Anfield loss

GAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rulesGAA Central Council set to fine-tune new rules

Dundalk hit Linfield for six to claim inaugural Unite the Union Champions CupDundalk hit Linfield for six to claim inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup


Lifestyle

I wish everyone could discover the magic of making a loaf of bread.Darina Allen: Preparing for National Homemade Bread Day

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »