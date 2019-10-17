The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Tried and trusted' Irish team selection

Donal Lenihan looks at Joe Schmidt's selection decisions and how the team shapes up against the All Blacks.

Donal says the Irish bench is "exciting" with the likes of Rhys Ruddock, Tadhg Beirne, Jordan Larmour and Joey Carbery all ready to make an impact.

Donal also gives us his views on the New Zealand squad selection which includes some surprises. Donal says Ireland will be "reasonably happy" with the All Blacks team selected.

Donal Lenihan looks at the Irish and All Blacks sides selected for Saturday

RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby