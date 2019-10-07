News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal Vlog: The pitfalls of commentating on a big game

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 10:16 AM

In a down-day for the Rugby World Cup today, we have RTE sports commentator Hugh Cahill joining Donal Lenihan to highlight some of the preparations commentators have to carry out ahead of a big game.

As they wait for yesterday's France v Tonga match, the pair give some insights into the things they have to watch for in a game.

Player names come up in the conversation, and as Hugh points out: "If you keep getting them wrong, it's an insult to the country, I think."

The Daily Donal Vlog: The pitfalls of commentating on a big game

Rugby World Cup Podcast: 'It's beginning to look like Scotland was the blip'


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable ofThe Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable of

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Opening win seems a long time ago'The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Opening win seems a long time ago'

The Daily Donal: 'I'm expecting a big Ireland win'The Daily Donal: 'I'm expecting a big Ireland win'

Donal LenihanTOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football drawDefending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injuryBilly Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »