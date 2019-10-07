The Daily Donal Vlog: The pitfalls of commentating on a big game

In a down-day for the Rugby World Cup today, we have RTE sports commentator Hugh Cahill joining Donal Lenihan to highlight some of the preparations commentators have to carry out ahead of a big game.

As they wait for yesterday's France v Tonga match, the pair give some insights into the things they have to watch for in a game.

Player names come up in the conversation, and as Hugh points out: "If you keep getting them wrong, it's an insult to the country, I think."

