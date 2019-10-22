News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The menu of toilet-flushing options is quite staggering'

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 12:20 PM

Our columnist Donal Lenihan has been bringing us some cultural insight, as well as his regular analysis, from the World Cup in Japan.

Today, he covers the intricacies and "staggering menu" of options available to visitors to the toilets of Japan.

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The menu of toilet-flushing options is quite staggering'


