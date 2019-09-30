News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The drop goal is back in vogue'

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Donal looks at what the Irish management team will have learned from today's Pool A encounter between Scotland and Samoa, and examines the crucial role that drop goals have played in deciding and influencing Rugby World Cups of the past, predicting they will be crucial once again in Japan.

Donal also provides a taste of Japan, marvelling at the speed and efficiency of the bullet trains as he follows the Irish squad around the country.

The Daily Donal

RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’


TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

