News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

The Daily Donal Vlog: Team of the tournament so far

By Donal Lenihan

Rugby Columnist in Japan

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 11:11 AM

Donal Lenihan has picked his team of the Rugby World Cup so far as the pool stages conclude and the eight remaining teams get ready for the quarter-finals.

Only one Irishman makes the cut in Lenihan's XV as he picks players from New Zealand, South Africa, Wales, Fiji and France in the side.

Hosts Japan have four players in the selection while Russia's flanker Tagir Gadzhiev makes the side - with Lenihan adding he expects the back-row forward to be picked up by a top club on the back of his RWC performances.

Watch to see Donal Lenihan's team of the tournament so far in full

The Daily Donal Vlog: Team of the tournament so far

RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby

READ MORE

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victory


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

The Daily Donal Vlog: Donal visits second atomic bomb siteThe Daily Donal Vlog: Donal visits second atomic bomb site

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victoryThe Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victory

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'My information is that Japan-Scotland won't go ahead'The Daily Donal Vlog: 'My information is that Japan-Scotland won't go ahead'

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Donal's Vlog

More in this Section

Republic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane DuffyRepublic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane Duffy

'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with DenmarkA closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with Denmark

Cheslin Kolbe: Dynamite comes in small packagesCheslin Kolbe: Dynamite comes in small packages


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »