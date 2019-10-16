The Daily Donal Vlog: Team of the tournament so far

Donal Lenihan has picked his team of the Rugby World Cup so far as the pool stages conclude and the eight remaining teams get ready for the quarter-finals.

Only one Irishman makes the cut in Lenihan's XV as he picks players from New Zealand, South Africa, Wales, Fiji and France in the side.

Hosts Japan have four players in the selection while Russia's flanker Tagir Gadzhiev makes the side - with Lenihan adding he expects the back-row forward to be picked up by a top club on the back of his RWC performances.

Watch to see Donal Lenihan's team of the tournament so far in full

RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby