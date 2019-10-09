News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Daily Donal Vlog: Scotland's win is good news as Ireland gets 'locked and loaded' for Samoa clash

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:33 PM

In his daily dispatch Donal reflects on the possible impact of typhoon Hagibis and looks forward to  Ireland's crunch clash with Samoa in light fo Scotland's demolition of Russia.

Iain Henderson says Ireland intensity has increased ahead of crucial Samoa clash


