The Daily Donal Vlog: 'My information is that Japan-Scotland won't go ahead'

Donal is in Fukuoka ahead of Ireland's match against Samoa as he surveys the damage of yesterday's World Rugby announcement.

Donal has all the latest information from Japan, including "horror stories" from fans as travel chaos and re-arrangements play havoc at the Rugby World Cup.

Donal tells us that the typhoon is now expected to be worse on Sunday, putting the crucial Japan-Scotland game in further doubt.

Donal describes the situation as "a nightmare scenario" which "affects the integrity of the tournament".

Donal also discusses the issues surrounding the pitch in Fukuoka which has been re-laid, and the rest of the fall-out from Typhoon Hagibis, including the "massive disappointment" of the Italian players.

RWC19 Podcast: Integrity at stake as World Cup blown off course. Ronan O'Gara on how Schmidt's first XV has emerged