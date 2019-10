Donal is back to provide us his reaction to Japan's famous win that sees them top Pool A and progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Donal also shows us some of the reaction from his hotel, before reflecting on Ireland's quarter-final tie with New Zealand.

Donal says Bundee Aki's red card is a lingering issue from the weekend, and tells us that unless the red is downgraded to a yellow, Aki will be unavailable for the quarter-final.