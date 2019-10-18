The Daily Donal Vlog: 'If any team can beat New Zealand, it's Ireland'

Donal Lenihan speaks to former Wales forward Martyn Williams in search of "a neutral view" of tomorrow's quarter-final between Ireland and New Zealand.

Williams tells Donal that he is "a Celt" and so isn't "completely neutral," and would love to see an Irish victory tomorrow.

Williams gives Ireland a fighting chance, citing weather conditions and the prospect of catching the All Blacks cold.

New Zealand go into the game as favourites, but Williams thinks Ireland can cause an upset.

Donal also talks about Wales' prospects against France and the Warren Gatland effect

Donal Lenihan in conversation with Martyn Williams

RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby